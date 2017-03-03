NEWS
Friday March 3 2017
Giampaolo: ‘Zeman an inspiration’
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria Coach Marco Giampaolo describes Pescara’s Zdenek Zeman as “an inspiration” ahead of tomorrow’s game.

The Delfini boss will take charge of his 1000th game as a Coach, having had spells with Roma, Napoli and Fenerbahce, among others.

“Zeman is still Coaching in Serie A after the age of 70,” Giampaolo pointed out in an interview with Sky.

“He’s gone through all the changes of football, and he’s still there thanks to his competence and skill in managing a group.

“He’s got people talking about him and he continues to do so, he’s an inspiration for many. Pescara as a club are highly attentive to that kind of Coach.”

