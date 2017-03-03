Pjanic: ‘Never touched Albiol’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic insists “I never touched Raul Albiol” after the controversial Napoli game.

The Partenopei defender went down under the Bosnian’s challenge, but referee Daniele Doveri waved away appeals for a spot kick.

On the counter-attack, Juan Cuadrado surged into the box at the other end and was felled by Pepe Reina, with Doveri blowing his whistle this time.

“I’m not sure what this [the controversy] is about,” Pjanic began, speaking to Mediaset Premium.

“What I do know is that on the ‘penalty’ for Albiol, I never touched Albiol. He came upon us, the ball was in play, maybe he tried to make the most of it but the referee was right.

“Then there was Cuadrado’s counter-attack, he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper and I haven’t seen the replays.

“These are refereeing decisions, to be respected, and it’s better to talk about the game, too much polemic is useless.

“Unfortunately we have to talk about these things, all these controversies which don’t help anyone.”

