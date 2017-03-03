Izzo: ‘I could lose everything’

By Football Italia staff

Armando Izzo is “terrified of losing everything” after a prosecutor requested a six-year ban for the Genoa defender.

The 25-year-old is under investigation in relation to alleged match-fixing by the Camorra during the 2013-14 Serie B season.

Izzo, who was called-up by Italy in November 2016, was at Avellino when matches against Reggina and Modena were allegedly fixed, though he has always maintained his innocence.

Today the FIGC prosecutor requested a six-year ban for the centre-back, who continues to deny the charges.

“It’s a blow I didn’t expect,” Izzo told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“The whole truth will come out, but right now I’m living through a nightmare. My lawyer will work hard to bring out the truth and prove my non-involvement.

“I want to come out of this nightmare as soon as possible, I’m terrified of losing everything: the national team, my children.”

Izzo’s lawyer also spoke about the situation.

“It’s a laughable request, in line with the laughable accusations. Armando hasn’t retracted anything, he has always told the truth.

“This will work out for the best and Armando will come out clean.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.