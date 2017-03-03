Pjanic: ‘Juventus want it all’

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic declares Juventus “want to win everything possible” as they “live to win”.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Roma in the summer, and is aiming to win the treble this season.

“We want to win everything possible,” Pjanic told ANSA.

“The will to win in this squad and this club is impressive, we live to win and to do that it’s important not to have too much enthusiasm after a game you’ve won.

“The season is long and the objectives are arriving now, in Europe and in Italy there are strong teams who will try to put us in difficulty.

“They’ll all be tough and complicated, but I really like the desire to win which characterises this squad and this club.”

