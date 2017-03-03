NEWS
Friday March 3 2017
Nainggolan in Roma squad
By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan is included in the Roma squad for tomorrow afternoon’s Napoli match, despite concerns over his fitness.

The midfielder was seen limping after the Coppa Italia defeat to Lazio in midweek, sparking fears he could miss this weekend’s showdown with the Partenopei.

However, Nainggolan has been included in the Giallorossi squad for the match. Click here for a match preview.

 Roma squad to face Napoli: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny, Manolas, Emerson Palmieri, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Bruno Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan, Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies