Nainggolan in Roma squad

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan is included in the Roma squad for tomorrow afternoon’s Napoli match, despite concerns over his fitness.

The midfielder was seen limping after the Coppa Italia defeat to Lazio in midweek, sparking fears he could miss this weekend’s showdown with the Partenopei.

However, Nainggolan has been included in the Giallorossi squad for the match. Click here for a match preview.

Roma squad to face Napoli: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny, Manolas, Emerson Palmieri, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Bruno Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan, Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.