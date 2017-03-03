NEWS
Friday March 3 2017
Agent: ‘Roma wanted Baselli’
By Football Italia staff

Daniele Baselli’s agent confirms Roma wanted the Torino midfielder in January and “we’ll see what happens in June”.

The 24-year-old has been one of the Granata’s star men in recent years, leading to rumours he could move to one of Serie A’s leading lights.

“Roma? There was something in January,” Giuseppe Riso confirmed in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“Now we’ll see what happens in June. It’s still early to talk about the summer transfer market, but Daniele is a player worthy of a top club.”

