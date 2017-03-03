Sacchi: ‘Belotti an example’

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi says Torino striker Andrea Belotti is “an example” for young players due to his work ethic.

The Italian international is tied with Gonzalo Higuain and Edin Dzeko in the race for Capocannoniere, and the former Milan Coach believes he’s someone kids should seek to emulate.

“Belotti gives great strength and courage to youngsters,” Sacchi told reporters in Milan.

“He's an example because God didn’t bless him with huge talent, but with greater values like generosity, enthusiasm and passion.

“He has improved since his time with Albinoleffe and he’ll continue to improve, he’s a player who strives for excellence.”

