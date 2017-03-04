Maran: 'Chievo can end Milan taboo'

By Football Italia staff

Chievo try to end their Milan taboo this evening and Rolando Maran is “incredibly proud” to reach his 100th game as their Coach.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT

“We believe that we can get the result, always. We are in good shape and want to do well against Milan too,” said Maran in his Press conference.

“I think Milan are a side of great champions, but we can bridge the gap in quality with our own characteristics and some tactical ideas to support us.

“The fact Chievo have never beaten Milan at San Siro has to act as extra motivation. It means it’ll be difficult, but that makes achieving something for the first time even more satisfying.

“Milan are a very tough side and it would be a mistake to diminish their capabilities. This clash comes at the right time for us, as we’re in good shape and are in a strong position in the table, so we just have to focus on proving ourselves.”

This will be Maran’s 100th game on the bench of the Flying Donkeys.

“Obviously it’s an emotional moment and when I read it, the statistic made me enormously happy. I saw so many Chievo games as a player and assistant manager, so reaching 100 as the Head Coach makes me incredibly proud.

“This club is my life in a professional sense and destiny has brought me back to Chievo so many times. Our paths keep crossing.”

Roberto Inglese and Sergio Pellissier are available again, giving Maran more options in attack, but Perparim Hetemaj is suspended.

Chievo squad for Milan: Bressan, Sorrentino, Seculin, Confente; Spolli, Dainelli, Gamberini, Cesar, Gobbi, Sardo, Frey, Cacciatore; De Guzman, Rigoni, Radovanovic, Izco, Castro, Birsa, Bastien, Kiyine; Gakpe, Pellissier, Inglese, Meggiorini

