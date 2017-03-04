Post new comment

Living outside of your comfort zone is certainly a philosophy that many sportsmen and women embrace to improve. Often, when exercising this theory, it is possible to gain an extra advantage, as you will try and enhance your normal talent by trying something different to give you a marginal gain.

This is something that Luciano Spalletti and Maurizio Sarri have both undertaken since joining Roma and Napoli respectively and the results have been noticeable. As the two prepare to face each other this weekend, the question perhaps is, who has the balance right?

When Spalletti arrived back in Rome it provoked a mixed response. Many feared that his brand of cavalier football would have a softer underbelly and be little different from his predecessor Rudi Garcia. After all, his time at the Giallorossi was remembered with both fondness and disappointment and it was expected that his new tenure may be little different. Others hoped that his time in Russia may have taught him to be more decisive and less flamboyant in his approach and that his strength of character would also help solve the Francesco Totti issue.

What happened was both predictable and yet surprising. First and foremost, his arrival saw the team develop a certain swagger, a certain style and heralded (eventually) the resurgence of Edin Dzeko. His trident now looked far more aggressive that his famous 4-6-0 formation from his first reign and their style in the bigger games looked to be more one reliant on the counter attack.

The ‘Totti’ question was also solved after he eventually resigned himself to the fact that now he was only the ‘Saviour of Rome’ rather than ‘The King.’ Francesco’s substitute appearances were so definitive at the end of last year that they earned him another season in Serie A.

Roma have scored 57 goals so far this season and have been extremely good defensively. Spalletti’s natural offensive ability has been complemented by his new-found solidity at the back, switching to what he calls a “three plus one” system. His focus on getting his team to win the ball back quickly and often from the front is certainly outside the said comfort zone, yet it has worked well. This, complemented by individual performances from Radja Nainggolan in recent weeks, sees the Giallorossi look dangerous despite seeming tired in the Coppa Italia.

When Sarri joined Napoli from Empoli it was said that he would be more like Arrigo Sacchi than a calculated risk and, so far, they have been proved right. The saying ‘in order to become a jockey, I didn’t realise you had to be a horse first’ has never been so true, as the former banker has given Napoli a stability that simply wasn’t there under former Coach Rafa Benitez.

Defensive stability was a main characteristic of his Empoli side and the Neapolitan Coach has taken to ingraining this into the fabric of his hometown club. He arrived with playmaker Mirko Valdifiori all ready to repeat the 4-3-1-2 formation that had impressed so much at the Castellani, but quickly realised it wasn’t getting the best of his current squad. The 4-3-3 was born and Napoli haven’t looked back.

His first season was a success, as his side looked solid and set a club record of eight consecutive victories last year. Fresh with a new three-year contract in hand, Sarri now started to concentrate on working on ‘life after Pipita’ and he did it in style.

Whilst the feature of last season seemed to be built of defensive solidity and getting the ball to top scorer Gonzalo Higuain, the approach this year changed. This utilitarian style of tactics was very much based on the collective and has blossomed into one of Serie A’s most beautiful flowers. Come to Naples and you may die from wonder as Marek Hamsik, Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and the now prolific Dries Mertens have shared a large proportion of the 60 goals they have in the league.

The problem for Sarri is that, especially in recent weeks, the focus of the attack has apparently unsteadied the backline and the balance is wrong. They have now shipped more goals than Inter and Atalanta. The midweek Coppa game should also not be a reference point to current form, but the decision making of Pepe Reina must be taken into question.

The Derby Del Sole will certainly offer up an entertaining clash as two of Serie A’s best Coaches go head to head. Spalletti for one has pushed himself to find new and innovative ways to defend and it has been successful. Sarri can also be proud of getting away from his defensive roots and creating one of the most entertaining sides in Europe, but the question is has he gone too far outside his comfort zone?

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.