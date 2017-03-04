Rummenigge: 'Bayern avoid Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants to avoid Juventus in the Champions League, then discussed the future of Kingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia.

“In the Champions League, you have to take it one step at a time,” the German legend told Tuttosport.

“The big clubs want to meet each other as late as possible in the competition, so hopefully we won’t run into Juventus for a while yet.

“We have not forgotten last season’s two games, both very interesting and we were a bit lucky too. In Munich it seemed to be lost, but in the end we managed to open it back up and go through.

“When Andrea Agnelli became President and sparked the post-Calciopoli rebirth of Juventus, he was inspired by Germany, the Bayern model and how we interpret the business. We are not like the English and Spanish clubs, as above all we must run the club independently, without sheikhs or oligarchs who pay the bills.

“Andrea did so well to take Juve back to where they belong. He is very professional and chose excellent collaborators like Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici.”

The two clubs engaged in several transfer deals, including Arturo Vidal, Coman and Benatia.

“We had wanted Vidal for years, but Bayer Leverkusen preferred to sell him to Juve rather than to us,” continued Rummenigge.

“At the very first chance, I managed to get him. He is one of the signings I am most proud of. He’s a guarantee on the pitch and an important figure in the locker room too. He has changed his night-time habits too.

“With Coman we have an option that is valid until April 30. He had a few difficulties after the Euros, but lately has returned to his usual level. We will probably activate the option to buy.

“Benatia’s talent cannot be debated, but unfortunately he has been penalised by some physical problems. In any case, I think he will stay in Turin, as we have a pretty clear agreement with Juventus.

“Bayern did not try to sign Paulo Dybala when he was at Palermo, but only because we have a different market strategy. Dybala is talented, but we already had so many in that area. Leo Messi is unique, but it’s true that Dybala is proving himself to be very good.”

The German Champions currently have an Italian tactician on their bench.

“In the last six or seven years we’ve been fortunate with our Coaches. We’re very happy with Carlo Ancelotti, as he never complains. We speak to each other in Italian, but his German is improving. When we go to dinner, it’s like we change places – he prefers Bavarian dishes like pork, whereas I adore pasta and your mozzarella with tomato.

“Could we lose him to Barcelona? No, anyone who has been a Coach at Real Madrid cannot go to Barcelona, and vice versa.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.