Marino: 'Sarri will quit Napoli over ADL'

By Football Italia staff

Former Napoli director Pierpaolo Marino expects Maurizio Sarri to leave because of President Aurelio De Laurentiis. “Those wounds remain.”

The Partenopei visit Roma today at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“I think it’s unlikely that Sarri will stay beyond the end of this season,” Marino told Rai Sport.

“I know De Laurentiis well, he’ll take a step back, but those wounds remain after the things he said. You can have a contract with every clause in the world, but if a Coach wants to leave, there’s little you can do.

“When the relationship is damaged, it is difficult to go forward together.”

De Laurentiis bitterly criticised Sarri for tactical decisions, his line-up and transfer strategy after the 3-1 first leg Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Napoli have been in a self-imposed media silence ever since that evening.

