Icardi: 'I am an Inter fan'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi reiterated his future is with Inter, backs Stefano Pioli amid Diego Simeone rumours and “I think Italian football suits me the most.”

The striker sat down with Marca to discuss his present and the future at San Siro.

“We want to play in the Champions League and we’ll try to the very end,” said the Argentine hitman.

“I started the season very well, scoring a lot of goals, and I hope to end it in the best possible way too. I can’t explain why Inter are in sixth place and out of Europe. Suning, who bought Inter and intend to take them back to the top in Europe, are working on it.”

The Nerazzurri did start with something of a handicap, as they fired Frank de Boer after just 84 days.

Pioli transformed their fortunes, but after the home defeat to Roma last week, those reports of Simeone coming to San Siro were revived.

“It’s a rumour that has been going around, but we are not waiting for another Coach. Pioli is a talented tactician and his arrival turned our season around. I think the club will take that into account.”

There were of course reports that Simeone wanted to sign Icardi for Atletico Madrid last summer, before the contract extension to 2021.

“I renewed the deal because it was something I had arranged with Inter a year ago. I had offers from other leagues, but I always said I am an Inter fan, it’s important to continue with this shirt and get to win something with this club.

“Obviously, I am a forward, and when you get goals, you get transfer rumours and offers. But, as I said, I am an Inter fan and representing this side makes me very proud.

“I think Italian football suits me the most. I always said that, for me, my future is at Inter. If other clubs want me, they have to talk to the President, but my belief is that my future will be at Inter.

“I do have the dream of playing with Leo Messi, also because playing with Messi would mean being in the Argentina side.

“It’s unlikely I can challenge for the Golden Boot, as in Spain players like Messi and Luis Suarez get to score three or four goals per game.”

Having scored 16 goals with eight Serie A assists, participating in over half of all Inter’s goals this term, is Icardi too crucial for the team?

“I am at the disposal of the Coach and the team, doing the best that I can. If I happen to score, then I’m even happier – I am a striker and that is my job, but I like helping my teammates with assists too.

“If I was given the captain’s armband at the age of 22, it’s because the club saw I had the character to carry it. I am very proud to wear the Inter armband.

“I have a good rapport with the Inter fans. I had a few problems because a journalist wrote down a phrase I said and framed it as a threat (in my autobiography), but it’s all resolved now.

“People talk about my private life in the media, but it doesn’t affect me on the pitch. I live my life and do my work to the best of my abilities.”

