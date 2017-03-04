Gilardino to leave Pescara too?

By Football Italia staff

Alberto Gilardino could be set to terminate his contract with Pescara after just one appearance, as knee surgery looms.

The striker already left Empoli by mutual consent only six months into his deal in order to try again at the Stadio Adriatico.

However, since arriving in January, he has played only one game for the Delfini against Napoli.

He is struggling with a knee injury and Sky Sport Italia suggest he may well undergo surgery on Wednesday at Rome’s famous Villa Stuart clinic.

If that is the case, it’s likely Gilardino will terminate his contract with Pescara by mutual consent, therefore saving the club his costly wages.

Gila turns 35 in July and it’s possible this knee injury could mark an end to his playing career.

Since leaving Genoa in 2014, he has represented Guangzhou Evergrande, Fiorentina, Palermo, Empoli and Pescara.

