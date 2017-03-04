Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s three Serie A games, starting with Roma-Napoli showdown for second place, Zdenek Zeman’s Pescara at Sampdoria and Milan-Chievo.

We begin at 14.00 GMT with a huge game at the Stadio Olimpico, as Roma and Napoli go head-to-head for second place – which gives automatic Champions League group stage qualification – as well as the chance to stay within reach of leaders Juventus.

It’s the Derby del Sole – the Derby of the Sun – between the two biggest clubs in the south of Italy and there is a fierce rivalry, which is why the game is being played at this unusual time.

At 17.00 GMT, Zeman’s Pescara hope to get back on track with their trip to Sampdoria.

This evening Milan host Chievo at 19.45 GMT, as the Rossoneri must react to the difficulties they are having off the field.

