Nainggolan: 'Roma and Napoli dangerous'

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan warns both Roma and Napoli are very dangerous in attack ahead of today’s showdown for second place.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT

“Every game is important from now on, we have to prove that the derby defeat was just a bump in the road of a long campaign,” Nainggolan told Roma TV.

“We are having a great season, Napoli are strong and we must be wary, as they don’t give you reference points. We are equally dangerous going forward and have the home advantage, so we must prove we deserve to be here.

“There are many matches and if we start to think we’re tired, we’ll be losing from the get-go. We are ready, those who play and those who are on the bench all give their contribution.”

