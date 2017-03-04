Allegri: 'My future is not interesting'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri prepares Juventus for Udinese, but insists “nobody is interested in my future. When the moment clubs, I’ll talk to the club and decide.”

No Press conference is complete now without Allegri being asked about his future amid Arsenal rumours, but this time he was a little less decisive.

“Right now, at this moment, we are focused on what happens this season and so to talk about what I’m going to do is of little interest to anyone,” replied Allegri.

“The Juventus fans are interested in what the team does and what the team can win. Last year I met the President and told him I would stay, that when the moment comes I will talk to the club and we’ll decide.

“I have a contract to 2018, but now we have to focus on this very important period of the season, concentrating on Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia without thinking of what will happen next year.

“Right now nobody is interested in what my future holds. The important thing is to be aware we can go all the way in all three competitions.

“I haven’t even thought about planning the future, let alone motivation for next year. The most important thing is to focus on the game with Udinese.”

Allegri has Medhi Benatia and Claudio Marchisio available again, but promised not to rotate the squad too much against Udinese.

“Tomorrow I will field my best possible line-up, taking into account that we have had quite a few games in quick succession. We’ve had four days to rest, there will be some returning. Upfront it’s the usual choices, for the rest we’ll see.

“Gonzalo Higuain will play tomorrow, but I cannot say about the next game. The important thing is that the team is in good shape and more or less everyone has played recently, so that’s an advantage for us.

“Marchisio is doing well, he will play tomorrow in the two-man midfield, but I still have to decide who to start tomorrow. This is going to be a difficult game, very physical against a side that gives its best under pressure.

“We need many more victories to secure the Scudetto and danger is always around the corner. I have a doubt between Benatia and Giorgio Chiellini.

“Last season we won in Udine and went into the Champions League zone. Now we are coming off a series of victories and need another one. It’s a complicated match that could give us a boost for the future. Seasons are decided in March, not September.

Juventus squad for Udinese: Buffon, Neto, Audero; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Asamoah, Rincon; Higuain, Mandzukic, Pjaca, Dybala

