Sousa: 'Fiorentina are with me'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa insists the Fiorentina players “are with me” and is impressed by Gian Piero Gasperini’s high-flying Atalanta.

The two teams face off in a head-to-head for European ambitions on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We always go into games aiming to win,” assured Sousa in a Press conference.

“Atalanta deserve to be in their current position and have been playing very well, but this must give us even more motivation to stop them and wipe out the errors that cost us points recently.

“They are in a very positive spell and have a lot of quality, so Gasperini and his lads deserve quality for this fine campaign. They set a positive example and make us want to continue improving our own work.

“Last season we weren’t unbeatable at the back either, but we simply used to score more than the opposition and didn’t notice as much. There were errors then too, but once the overall enthusiasm level dropped, they became more noticeable.”

Federico Bernardeschi did not take part in training yesterday, so is unavailable, but Josip Ilicic did and is an option.

“Are the players with me? What I see on the pitch is a guarantee. My players train to the max, give their all on the field and always showed how much they care for the shirt.

“I cannot give an analysis on my Viola experience. I am concentrated on the present, trying to win as much as possible with these lads.

“The real Fiorentina is the one I like to see, the ambitious side that creates a lot and scores a lot. We create more than our opponents, it’s just that in some games we convert the chances and in others we don’t.”

