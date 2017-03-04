Napoli conquer Roma in thriller

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens bagged a brace as Napoli got themselves back in the race for second with a 2-1 win away to Roma, but only thanks to a Pepe Reina stoppage-time miracle.

The little Belgian debuted an unusual new celebration with a goal in each half at the Stadio Olimpico.

It seemed to be locked down before Kevin Strootman scored in the final minutes of normal time.

The Giallorossi mounted an extraordinary comeback in five minutes of stoppages, as Reina arched his back to fingertip a deflected Diego Perotti effort on to the underside of the crossbar.

