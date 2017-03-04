Mertens relief after injury scare

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens limped off during Napoli’s 2-1 win away to Roma, but initial reports suggest he’ll be fine to face Real Madrid.

The Belgian hitman bagged a brace in this afternoon’s Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico, taking him up to 18 goals in the tournament this season.

He collapsed to the ground clutching his ankle and calf after a shot was charged down.

Mertens then limped off for more treatment and was substituted, prompting concerns over his condition.

The initial reports coming out of the Napoli locker room suggest it is only cramp and he should be given the all-clear to start against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

He will undergo tests tomorrow just to be on the safe side, but Mertens was spotted smiling as he left the Stadio Olimpico.

