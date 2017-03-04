Gennaro Gattuso’s Pisa stalled Spal, who still temporarily go top of the table, but Perugia thrash nine-man Avellino 5-0 and Carpi squeeze past Spezia.
Ascoli 1-2 Novara
Lancini 31 (N), Cacia 33 (A), Galabinov 50 (N)
Sent off: Augustyn 95 (A), Troest 95 (N)
Avellino 0-5 Perugia
Di Carmine 12, 38, 60 (P), Laverone og 72 (P), Terrani 75 (P)
Sent off: Djimsiti 64 (A), A Gonzalez 83 (A)
Carpi 1-0 Spezia
Di Gaudio 1 (C)
Cesena 1-1 Vicenza
Ciano 6 (C), Orlando 45 (V)
Spal 1-1 Pisa
Antenucci 21 (S), Mannini pen 41 (P)
Ternana 1-2 Pro Vercelli
Falletti 11 (T), Aramu pen 26 (PV), R Bianchi 44 (PV)
Sent off: Contini 53 (T)
Trapani 1-1 Latina
Manconi 12 (T), Buonaiuto 39 (L)
Virtus Entella 2-0 Bari
Ammari 27 (E), Diaw 81 (E)
Brescia-Verona
To be played on Sunday
Benevento-Salernitana
To be played on Sunday
Frosinone-Cittadella
To be played on Monday
