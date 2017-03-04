NEWS
Saturday March 4 2017
Serie B: Pisa stall Spal
By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso’s Pisa stalled Spal, who still temporarily go top of the table, but Perugia thrash nine-man Avellino 5-0 and Carpi squeeze past Spezia.

Ascoli 1-2 Novara

Lancini 31 (N), Cacia 33 (A), Galabinov 50 (N)

Sent off: Augustyn 95 (A), Troest 95 (N)

Avellino 0-5 Perugia

Di Carmine 12, 38, 60 (P), Laverone og 72 (P), Terrani 75 (P)

Sent off: Djimsiti 64 (A), A Gonzalez 83 (A)

Carpi 1-0 Spezia

Di Gaudio 1 (C)

Cesena 1-1 Vicenza

Ciano 6 (C), Orlando 45 (V)

Spal 1-1 Pisa

Antenucci 21 (S), Mannini pen 41 (P)

Ternana 1-2 Pro Vercelli

Falletti 11 (T), Aramu pen 26 (PV), R Bianchi 44 (PV)

Sent off: Contini 53 (T)

Trapani 1-1 Latina

Manconi 12 (T), Buonaiuto 39 (L)

Virtus Entella 2-0 Bari

Ammari 27 (E), Diaw 81 (E)

Brescia-Verona

To be played on Sunday

Benevento-Salernitana

To be played on Sunday

Frosinone-Cittadella

To be played on Monday

