Perotti: 'No Roma excuses'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti said Roma have “no excuses” after their 2-1 home defeat to Napoli, but points out the Kevin Strootman goal could be decisive.

This result reduced their lead in second place to just two points, but in Serie A when two teams finish level on points, position is decided by head-to-head record and not goal difference.

As Roma beat Napoli 3-1 at the Stadio San Paolo earlier this season, the head-to-head record is in the Giallorossi’s advantage.

“Napoli did better than we did, but towards the end we came so close to an equaliser,” Perotti told Mediaset Premium.

“Strootman’s goal is nonetheless very important for the head-to-head record. Now we need to improve and get back on track.

“It’s possible there was some fatigue, as we’ve had a difficult run of games in a short space of time, but we need to start winning again.”

This loss came just days after Lazio beat Roma 2-0 in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“We’ve lost two important matches this week. We tried to focus only on Napoli, so there are no excuses. We didn’t do our job properly and lost.”

