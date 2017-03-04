Inter miss Brozovic in Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Inter are without Marcelo Brozovic for tomorrow’s trip to Cagliari, but Joao Miranda returns from suspension.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Miranda missed the defeat to Roma through a ban, but returns to bolster the back line.

Brozovic started that match, though the injury appears to have flared up again and the Croatia international won’t make the journey to Sardinia.

Inter squad for Cagliari: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

