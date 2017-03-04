Massara: 'Roma season still positive'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director of sport Ricky Massara urged his side to focus on securing second place after the 2-1 home defeat to Napoli.

A Dries Mertens brace ensured the success at the Stadio Olimpico, ending the Giallorossi’s 100 per cent Serie A home record this season.

“Our campaign remains very positive and we are still satisfied,” Massara told Mediaset Premium.

“Obviously there are regrets, because we did not expect to lose today and towards the end also deserved to get an equaliser.

“A few weeks ago it was a stellar Roma. We are not seeking excuses, but it was a very difficult game. We begin again on Thursday in the Europa League and are convinced we can do very well against Olympique Lyonnais.

“Perhaps we were a little tired, having played the Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio only 72 hours ago. Our objectives are to go all the way in every competition and try to bring home a trophy, believing in ourselves to the end.”

Massara was asked if the lack of clarity over Luciano Spalletti’s future could negatively affect the end of Roma’s season.

“Not at all, if anything it acts as further motivation. We are sure that we can end the campaign on a high.”

