Dainelli: 'Chievo need luck at Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Dario Dainelli hopes luck is on Chievo’s side this evening as they face Milan at San Siro.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We are not safety yet, even if our position is relatively comfortable. We really want to make a good impression tonight,” the defender told Milan TV.

“The Rossoneri have many talented strikers with different characteristics. We were unlucky when facing Milan earlier this season, but hope to get some of that fortune back this evening.”

Milan won 3-1 at the Stadio Bentegodi on October 16, when Dainelli also scored a late own goal.

