Line-ups: Milan-Chievo

By Football Italia staff

Milan have Alessio Romagnoli back in the starting XI with Carlos Bacca and Gerard Deulofeu as Chievo try to end their San Siro taboo.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

The Rossoneri need a positive result to close on the European places and history is on their side, as Chievo have never won a Serie A match here.

The Flying Donkeys do have an occasion to celebrate, as Coach Rolando Maran makes his 100th appearance on the Chievo bench.

Romangoli returns from injury to bolster the back line, joined by Mattia De Sciglio and Leonel Vangioni.

Jose Ernesto Sosa is chosen alongside Manuel Locatelli rather than in his stead, while Suso, Bacca and Deulofeu complete the trident attack.

Valter Birsa is eager to impress against his former club, taking the trequartista role behind Serge Gakpe and Riccardo Meggiorini.

Perparim Hetemaj is suspended in midfield, so Jonathan de Guzman steps in.

Not only have Chievo never won this fixture, managing three draws from 15 attempts, but they also haven’t beaten Milan home or away in Serie A since December 2005.

Milan: Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Zapata, Romagnoli, Vangioni; Sosa, Locatelli, Bertolacci; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu

Milan bench: Storari, Plizzari, Calabria, Gomez, Paletta, Mati Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Poli, Pasalic, Lapadula, Ocampos

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Dainelli, Cesar, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, De Guzman; Birsa; Gakpe, Meggiorini

Chievo bench: Seculin, Confente, Frey, Gamberini, Spolli, Sardo, Rigoni, Izco, Kiyine, Bastien, Inglese, Pellissier

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.