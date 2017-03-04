Calabria: 'Pressure on Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Calabria knows the pressure is on Milan against Chievo and ignores the uncertainty in the club takeover.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“I feel better, though I’ve been a bit unlucky this season. I really want to prove my quality and hope the Coach can give me a chance to do that soon,” the full-back told Milan TV and Mediaset Premium.

“It’s never easy to be on the sidelines, but I hope to be in the starting XI as soon as possible.

“Chievo are an experienced side, so we need to be wary. We’re playing at home and the pressure is on us to win, but we’ve got a great chance and the points would be important for Europe.”

Friday was meant to be the deadline for the closing of a takeover by Chinese investors, but the money isn’t there and the entire deal could be abandoned.

“The club focuses on certain issues, we just pay attention to what happens on the pitch.”

