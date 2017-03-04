Zeman: 'Pescara not attacking enough'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman felt Pescara “weren’t attacking enough” against Sampdoria in their 3-1 defeat and couldn’t celebrate his 1,000th game.

“We must look forward. We wanted to win today and the race for safety is still open, as we are not mathematically relegated yet. We must do everything to get back on track,” Zeman told Sky Sport Italia.

“In the first half we didn’t do that badly, even if we weren’t attacking enough. My teams usually don’t sit back, but they are learning.

“The squad was not physically prepared for my style of football. I want dynamism and lots of movement off the ball. This is why we are working so hard on fitness levels during the week.

“A change brings enthusiasm and on my debut against Genoa the lads showed they can give more, but over the last two matches we’ve been unable to deliver that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.