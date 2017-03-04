Maiorino: 'Waiting for Milan news'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director of sport Rocco Maiorino is not too concerned by the delays in a Chinese takeover. “We’re waiting for communication from Fininvest.”

The Rossoneri host Chievo this evening, follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

This match takes place 24 hours after the failed deadline to complete the ‘closing’ of a Chinese takeover, as €100m are needed by March 10 or the entire deal could collapse.

The uncertainty is inevitably also causing delays in the negotiation of contract renewals with star names Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso.

“We are waiting for the closing to finish. We’re calm, we’re waiting for Fininvest and then will make our evaluations on contract renewals,” Maiorino told Mediaset Premium.

“Donnarumma has a contract to 2018, he is a professional, we’ve got all the time necessary to negotiate and renew, which is our priority.

“It has been an intense week, but then again they always are. We worked with the same effort and hunger. We continue to await communications from Fininvest.

“The Coach did a great job by isolating the team from all of this. We are coming off four positive results and want to continue like this, hopefully with another three points this evening.

“The only way to relax the fans is with results. We play every game to win. We want to get back into Europe and if it’s in the upper level, we’d be even happier.”

