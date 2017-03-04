Berlusconi: 'Not to worry about delay'

By Football Italia staff

Milan President Silvio Berlusconi told fans “not to worry” about the postponed closing. “The investors handed over considerable sums to prove their intentions are serious.”

The deadline has been postponed repeatedly since the original agreement in August 2016 and was supposed to be concluded yesterday.

Now it’s reported Berlusconi will pull the plug if another €100m deposit doesn’t arrive by March 10.

“The Chinese group asked for another brief postponement and I see nothing to worry about in that,” Berlusconi told Il Tempo.

“The investors have handed over considerable sums to prove their intentions are serious. This is important not just for the Fininvest group, but above all for the Milan fans.”

Sino-Europe Sports have already paid the €100m deposit and another €100m is due on March 10.

