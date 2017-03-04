HT: Bacca Milan hero and villain

Carlos Bacca scored a goal and missed a penalty, as Chievo are holding Milan 1-1 at the break with a debatable spot-kick of their own.

The Rossoneri were unbeaten in four, but tried to focus on the pitch just 24 hours after the long-awaited closing of a takeover by Chinese investors was again postponed. Mattia De Sciglio returned from a month out with a sprained ankle, but Luca Antonelli, Ignazio Abate, Jack Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo were still sidelined. Chievo had Perparim Hetemaj suspended and introduced Serge Gakpe in an attacking role.

The Flying Donkeys had never won at San Siro in Serie A, managing three draws from 15 attempts, and hadn’t beaten Milan home or away in Serie A since December 2005.

Riccardo Meggiorini needed treatment for a nose bleed in the opening minutes and returned with a shirt that had no name or number.

Serge Gakpe had the first real chance, cutting inside to drill wide of the near post, while Gigio Donnarumma beat away a Valter Birsa snapshot. On the resulting corner, Meggiorini’s half-volley flashed wide.

It was all Chievo chances early doors, but Milan took the lead, as Gerard Deulofeu threaded through for Carlos Bacca and the Colombian cut in from the left, seeing his shot deflected in off Stefano Sorrentino’s foot.

Chievo should’ve equalised moments later, but Meggiorini came sliding on to a Gakpe cross and mistimed the finish when unmarked.

Manuel Locatelli’s strike from the edge of the box whistled inches wide and Deulofeu was booked for a combination of dissent and simulation, as he jumped into the back of Dario Dainelli and protested vehemently.

Suso went off with a muscular problem after 34 minutes, making way for Lucas Ocampos.

Leonel Vangioni sprinted back for a decisive tackle on Lucas Castro and when the corner was cleared, Milan went on the counter with Deulofeu, but Bacca’s shot looped off Sorrentino’s leg and was acrobatically cleared off the line by Ivan Radovanovic’s overhead kick.

Chievo were awarded a contentious penalty, as Gakpe appeared to be offside when the cross came in and De Sciglio was accused of pulling him back. Jonathan De Guzman stepped up and converted by sending Donnarumma the wrong way to equalise.

Deep into half-time stoppages, Locatelli’s effort was charged down by a raised Bostjan Cesar arm and Milan also received a penalty. Bacca stepped up and, after last week’s immensely controversial effort against Sassuolo, he ballooned it well over.

Milan 1-1 Chievo (Half-Time)

Bacca 23 (M), De Guzman pen 43 (C)

Milan: Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Zapata, Romagnoli, Vangioni; Sosa, Locatelli, Bertolacci; Suso (Ocampos 34), Bacca, Deulofeu

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Dainelli, Cesar, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, De Guzman; Birsa; Gakpe, Meggiorini

Ref: Maresca

Missed penalty: Bacca 45+3 (M)

