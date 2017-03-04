Giampaolo: 'Samp ready for Genoa Derby'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo hopes the 3-1 victory over Pescara can give Sampdoria confidence going into next week’s Genoa Derby.

Alberto Cerri had cancelled out the Bruno Fernandes opener, but Fabio Quagliarella and Patrik Schick secured the win.

“It is our sixth positive result in a row. The team is in good shape and managed to win a complicated match this evening,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“The Pescara match was good practice for next Saturday’s game with Genoa. We arrive at this appointment in good physical and psychological shape.

“We are working on alternative attacking options, while still maintaining our tactical identity. It was not easy today to break through the Pescara defence, but we showed patience to pass it around with real intelligence.

“Luis Muriel is always very dangerous, Quagliarella put in a complete performance and Schick breathes goals. We are happy to have all three of them.

“It’ll be difficult for Pescara to escape relegation, as they are so far behind, even if today I saw a team that was anything but resigned to its fate.

“We have some talented young players, but the teams fighting it out for Europe are clearly stronger. I asked my players to turn this from a good season into a splendid one.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.