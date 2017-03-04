NEWS
Saturday March 4 2017
Bacca brace takes down Chievo
By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca scored two and missed a penalty as Milan saw off Chievo 3-1, but the referee awarded two very dubious spot-kicks.

The Colombian was hero and villain at San Siro, as he did find the net with two goals, but also ballooned a spot-kick over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

Chievo converted their highly-debatable penalty and the referee also awarded a contentious one scored by Gianluca Lapadula.

Fabrizio Cacciatore incredibly hit the crossbar of an open goal from six yards, as the Flying Donkeys continued their curse of never winning a Serie A match away to Milan.

