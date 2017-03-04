Bacca: 'I had a difficult time'

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca admits he was “going through a difficult time” and hopes he has broken through with his brace as Milan beat Chievo 3-1.

The Colombian hasn’t been at his best recently, but scored twice this evening, even though he also fired a penalty over the bar.

“I was going through a difficult time and not scoring goals, but everyone always let me feel their support,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s important to feel the fans, my teammates and the Coach support me. I am happy, but have to work even harder.

“We need to take it one game at a time, today we won a difficult match and from tomorrow we’ll start thinking about Juventus.

“Today I scored two goals and I am happy. Now I’m going to go and celebrate my wife’s birthday.”

Bacca turned down a proposal to earn huge amounts in China during the January transfer window.

“I have always had faith in myself and when Adriano Galliani asked me to come to Milan, I didn’t think twice. I want to stay here.”

