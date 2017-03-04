Gasperini: 'Fantastic opportunity'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini won’t disguise that Atalanta “have a fantastic opportunity” to climb towards European football by beating Fiorentina.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We are facing a quality side and must have the utmost respect for Fiorentina, but we have to admit this can be a fantastic opportunity for us and we reach it in the best possible form,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We know what it means to win this type of match, we have to play with concentration. Earlier this season, we drew in Florence after the extraordinary victory over Napoli and it gave us confidence to go forward.”

After a 2-0 win at the Stadio San Paolo, Atalanta returned to Bergamo greeted by thousands of happy fans.

“On Saturday I saw the joy of an entire city and of our club. It was extraordinary and we can give people what everyone is calling a dream, Atalanta’s best ever season.

“At the start this seemed unthinkable, but now the objective has become a top six finish and we’ll give it our all with the kind of enthusiasm we’ve got supporting us from the fans.”

The gate from tomorrow’s game will be given to help the people of Amatrice, left homeless by the recent earthquakes.

Franck Kessie is suspended, while Giulio Migliaccio is out injured.

Atalanta squad for Fiorentina: Bastoni, Berisha, Cabezas, Caldara, Conti, Cristante, D’Alessandro, Freuler, Gollini, Gomez, Grassi, Hateboer, Konko, Kurtic, Masiello, Melegoni, Mounier, Paloschi, Petagna, Raimondi, Rossi, Spinazzola, Toloi, Zukanovic

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.