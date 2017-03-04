Maran: 'Chievo heads held high'

By Football Italia staff

Ronaldo Maran felt Chievo deserved better than a 3-1 defeat to Milan at San Siro. “It was a balanced game and at times we were on top.”

This was Maran’s 100th appearance as Coach of the Flying Donkeys and decided by a Carlos Bacca brace, even if the Colombian also missed a penalty.

“The result is certainly too harsh, as it was a balanced game and at times we were on top,” Maran told Mediaset Premium.

“We tried to push for an equaliser and instead they scored a third goal. I liked the performance and defeat at San Siro is nothing to be ashamed of.

“It’s a pity, as we wanted to give a sense of consistency to our results. It would’ve been nice to give this boost to the club and fans, but the team left the field with heads held high anyway.

“We were too high in the first half and almost looked like the home team, as Milan were basically playing on the counter. It wasn’t the right approach for us to take.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.