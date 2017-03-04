Montella: 'Bacca close to real thing'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella felt Milan had it “always under control” in the 3-1 win over Chievo and Carlos Bacca “is getting close to the real thing.”

Bacca bagged a brace at San Siro, though he also ballooned a penalty into the stands on the stroke of half-time.

“The game felt like a bit of an uphill struggle, but it was ultimately always under control and we could’ve gone into the half a goal up,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“We didn’t dominate Chievo, but the victory was still deserved. Bacca broke the deadlock at the decisive moment. I liked the performance, we knew how to wait and strike at the right moment. We could’ve finished it off earlier.

“Bacca is getting close to the real Bacca. He is certainly improving, regardless of the missed penalty, and created other big chances. This is the player we know.

“I have not looked at the table. It’s nice to play before the others, as we can spend our Sunday relaxing. Inter are not the only antagonists and what interests me is finishing in the Europa League.

“To get into the Champions League at this point, we’d need a Scudetto-style run of results. To get into the Europa League, we’d need a Champions League-style run.

“If Atalanta continue winning, we’ll have to tip our hats to them, because they are having a sensational season.”

Suso went off injured in the first half and made way for Lucas Ocampos, so is the Spaniard in doubt for next Friday against Juventus?

“He felt a bit stiff, I don’t think it was muscular, but we’ll see over the weekend. Ocampos had a good impact and has real potential, but he just needs to improve in how he interprets situations. He relies a bit too heavily on his technique. If he can be more consistent, he can be a striker at a high level.

“We are facing a side that is invincible in Turin, so we’ll need something extraordinary.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.