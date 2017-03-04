NEWS
Saturday March 4 2017
Montella: 'Bacca close to real thing'
By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella felt Milan had it “always under control” in the 3-1 win over Chievo and Carlos Bacca “is getting close to the real thing.”

Bacca bagged a brace at San Siro, though he also ballooned a penalty into the stands on the stroke of half-time.

“The game felt like a bit of an uphill struggle, but it was ultimately always under control and we could’ve gone into the half a goal up,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“We didn’t dominate Chievo, but the victory was still deserved. Bacca broke the deadlock at the decisive moment. I liked the performance, we knew how to wait and strike at the right moment. We could’ve finished it off earlier.

“Bacca is getting close to the real Bacca. He is certainly improving, regardless of the missed penalty, and created other big chances. This is the player we know.

“I have not looked at the table. It’s nice to play before the others, as we can spend our Sunday relaxing. Inter are not the only antagonists and what interests me is finishing in the Europa League.

“To get into the Champions League at this point, we’d need a Scudetto-style run of results. To get into the Europa League, we’d need a Champions League-style run.

“If Atalanta continue winning, we’ll have to tip our hats to them, because they are having a sensational season.”

Suso went off injured in the first half and made way for Lucas Ocampos, so is the Spaniard in doubt for next Friday against Juventus?

“He felt a bit stiff, I don’t think it was muscular, but we’ll see over the weekend. Ocampos had a good impact and has real potential, but he just needs to improve in how he interprets situations. He relies a bit too heavily on his technique. If he can be more consistent, he can be a striker at a high level.

“We are facing a side that is invincible in Turin, so we’ll need something extraordinary.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies