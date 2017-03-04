Report: Allegri says yes to Arsenal

By Football Italia staff

The Sunday Express claims that Juventus Coach Max Allegri has reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal and targets Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to tomorrow’s paper, the tactician has given the all-clear to become the Gunners boss in 2017-18.

However, he will only accept if Arsene Wenger steps down voluntarily.

It’s reported the agreement includes a list of players Allegri would like to sign next season, including Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic.

Arsenal fans are increasingly irritated with Wenger and he certainly did not endear himself to them today by dropping Alexis Sanchez for a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Allegri was again asked about his future in today’s Press conference and did adjust his usual position by not confirming he’d stay until his Juventus contract expires in June 2018.

“Right now, at this moment, we are focused on what happens this season and so to talk about what I’m going to do is of little interest to anyone,” said Allegri.

“The Juventus fans are interested in what the team does and what the team can win. Last year I met the President and told him I would stay, that when the moment comes I will talk to the club and we’ll decide.

“I have a contract to 2018, but now we have to focus on this very important period of the season, concentrating on Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia without thinking of what will happen next year.

“Right now nobody is interested in what my future holds. The important thing is to be aware we can go all the way in all three competitions.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.