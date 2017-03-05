Post new comment

Giancarlo Rinaldi and Gaby McKay reached the same conclusion when writing about Roma's recent win over Inter, and Napoli's defeat to Juventus: the results reflected a difference in experience and maturity between the contestants. There was no such difference on display yesterday, as the two wannabe anti-Juve clubs faced off in Rome.

The Giallorossi and the Azzurri were not intimidated by each other, playing a style of football that was simultaneously composed and aggressive. As well as sporting a similar frame of mind, they also adopted very similar strategies.

Coaches Luciano Spalletti and Maurizio Sarri may have fielded different formations, but they both came to the Olimpico with the same basic idea: press the opponent high up in the central lanes of their own half, eradicating play before it could be distributed to the (relatively less congested) flanks.

The outcome of this tactic was that both teams found it very hard to break free when subject to pressure, resulting in alternating spells of dominance that stretched out for several minutes at a time. Eventually Roma's back-line collapsed, but even after the second goal, the game was more balanced than it seemed.

Since the two clubs mirrored each other in terms of attitude, strategy, and (give or take) player quality, what made the difference were the individual performances. Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne substantially outshone Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy, and Marek Hamsik – though not his vintage self – was still more incisive than Radja Nainggolan, penning the assist for the first goal.

Last week we argued that Dzeko's extraordinary form should not cloud his limits as a very orthodox striker, and this match proved exactly that point. With Roma's trouble circulating the ball into lateral positions (their usual launch pads for a cross or a pass into the box), coupled with Kalidou Koulibaly's imposing physical presence in central defence, the Bosnian needed alternative solutions which he did not possess.

By way of contrast, Napoli's Mertens showcased a much wider array of skills, flicking the first goal over 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny like a Comte d'Artagnan of the football pitch, then burying the second one in the guise of a true poacher.

This shouldn't be read as an indictment of the Roma striker, but when the tactics of the two teams cancelled each other out, the party with the most mercurial striker won the day. For clubs who aspire to Champions League football, this is important food for thought.

El Shaarawy was not particularly helpful to the Romans either. His role should have been to widen the game, but he kept pushing runs down the middle, precisely where Napoli's defence was strongest. Instead of assisting Dzeko, the two ended up stepping on each other's feet.

At this point, and to me personally, the Faraone is no less of an enigma than an Egyptian hieroglyph. By turns decisive and flimsy, greatly talented and yet tactically naïve, it's frankly impossible to say whether and how he should be used – by the Giallorossi, or by Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura himself.

Napoli saw their lead threatened in the second half, particularly after Mohamed Salah was sent onto the pitch and big-mouthed Sarri was sent away from it (for arguing with the referee, his favourite pastime). Without Pepe Reina's astonishing last-minute save, everybody might be speaking very differently now, but the Olimpico was spared that drama.

And so, 'potest solum unum', as they say in Highlander – there can only be one – but it was a very close game. Napoli's commanding individual performances earned them the three points, but the rivalry between these two teams won't be resolved any time soon. They have different strengths and weaknesses, but it's fair to say they are each other's equal.

The result gives Napoli a much-needed confidence boost just ahead of the 'gates of hell' Champions League game against Real Madrid on Tuesday. They will need a performance of miracles to reverse the 3-1 from the first leg, but if beating Roma actually helps them achieve that, then this was a propitious result for all of Italian football.

Roma, on the other hand, sink even lower into their morale slump after the Coppa defeat to Lazio, and will need to pick themselves up when they visit Lyon on Thursday. Second place in Serie A may not have been compromised, but the Scudetto race (if it was ever really a race) is pretty much over. When two dogs strive for a bone, the third runs away with it, which makes it six consecutive bones for the hound in black and white. Someone please get a leash.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.