Berlusconi: "Delay not a concern"

By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi insists Milan have nothing to worry about following another delay to their Chinese takeover.

It had been anticipated that the Sino-Europe Sports group would officially complete their purchase of the Rossoneri prior to yesterday's match with Chievo.

However, the Chinese investors once again asked for more time in order to close out the deal, meaning Berlusconi continues as President for a little longer.

"I wouldn't say that the Chinese are moving away," the former Italian Prime Minister told Il Tempo as he sought to calm speculation. "They have asked us for another brief delay and I don't see anything worrying about that.

"We are talking about a financial operation that is not just significant in size, but also complex due to Chinese laws.

"Moreover, the investors have already poured in considerable funds to prove the seriousness of their intentions. That is important not only for the Fininvest group but also the Milan fans."

Despite the delays, Berlusconi remains convinced of the new owners' potential to take Milan back to where they feel they belong.

"I have always said that I would only hand the club over to people who would be able to guarantee the possibility and willingness to invest in making Milan great again.

"For me, giving up the club is very painful. Buying it, growing it, leading it to victories on the world stage was not an investment, it was an act of love.

"The fans are calm. If anything less than the indicated conditions came to pass, I would come back without hesitation. But I really don't see reasons why that should happen."

