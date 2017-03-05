Inzaghi: "One game at a time"

By Football Italia staff

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi says his side will take it one game at a time as they chase Champions League football.

The Biancocelesti have taken 10 points from their last four Serie A matches, while they also secured a Coppa Italia semi-final first leg victory over arch rivals Roma last Wednesday.

Victory over Bologna this evening will move the Rome club to within four points of third-place Napoli, but speaking ahead of the match Inzaghi warned his players not to underestimate their opponents.

"I congratulated the boys, we enjoyed the win, but let's not forget there is still the return against Roma who are a great team," the Coach told a Press conference. "Now, we need to think about Bologna.

"I have seen the boys concentrated to the maximum. Bologna play well, the table doesn't reflect their performance. They have got a lot less than they have deserved.

"The players know they are facing a team who will create problems.

"We need to take it one game at a time. Now, we are thinking about Bologna, a tough match against a team who will not gift us anything."

Inzaghi added that while complacency will not be an issue, the derby victory has given Lazio increased confidence.

"We played a great derby, that is certain. I said that to the boys.

"We prepared very well, interpreting the match as well as we could. Now, we have even more confidence within our ranks."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.