Del Neri wants to take on Juve

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri wants Udinese to take the game to Juventus when the two sides meet this afternoon.

Max Allegri's team have the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top of Serie A at the Stadio Friuli, while the hosts have lost their last three matches and lie in fourteenth place.

However, speaking at a Press conference, Del Neri insisted his players' recent displays have been positive as he prepares to face his former club.

"We need to take Juve on. Waiting for them would be a mistake," the tactician commented.

"On the technical side of things, they are better. We will be relying on the physical side.

"The team is giving me positive responses match after match. Against Lazio we showed a lot.

"The motivation is there because of the name of our opponents, we need to have great balance."

Del Neri also confirmed that forward Cyril Thereau will not feature against the Old Lady.

"Thereau won't play, I have given him a rest. He deserves respect despite this period, I would prefer to have him at his peak for the coming games.

"His absence could mean we change our formation, I haven't decided yet."

