Sanchez omission alerts Inter?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Inter are monitoring Alexis Sanchez's current situation at Arsenal with a view to tabling a bid for the forward.

The Chilean has still not signed a new contract with the Premier League team and come the summer will have just one year remaining on his current deal.

Yesterday, the 28-year-old was surprisingly left out of the Gunners' starting line-up by manager Arsene Wenger for the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

It is widely believed that Sanchez will seek a move away from Emirates Stadium come the end of the season, with yesterday's omission just the latest indicator that all is not well between the club and the player.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Nerazzurri will look to take advantage of the situation come June as the Suning group look to make marquee signings in a bid to restore the San Siro club to the top of Italian football.

