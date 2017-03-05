Cagliari missing "big" victory

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli wants Cagliari to claim the 'big' scalp that has eluded them this season when they face Inter.

The Sardinian side have fared well on their return to Serie A, sitting in twelfth place and with survival already virtually guaranteed.

Nerazzurri counterpart Stefano Pioli has passed on his congratulations for the job Rastelli has done this campaign, but the 48-year-old is determined for his side to secure a high-profile victory.

"They [the congratulations] please me, I thank him. I send them back because he is doing a great job," Rastelli told a Press conference. "However, we are missing a victory against a big team and I hope it can happen this time.

"We are starting to have almost the whole group available, Farias will be available too.

"We know we are facing a great team, but we are in a good moment and we want to stay on this track.

"Compared to the first half of the season it is a different team."

