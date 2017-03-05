Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s seven Serie A games, including Atalanta-Fiorentina for Europe, Udinese-Juventus, Cagliari-Inter, Torino-Palermo and Bologna-Lazio.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And to keep a closer eye on the individual stats from each match, try our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 11.30 GMT in Bergamo with surprise package Atalanta eager to cause another huge upset by taking on a Fiorentina side in crisis.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men really can push for a place in Europe next season and currently sit in fourth place, whereas the Viola risk ending this term empty-handed.

At 14.00 GMT, Juventus have the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top of the table when they visit Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

Inter need to get back on track to avoid losing all hope of a top three target, but face a very tricky trip to Cagliari.

Andrea Belotti faces his past with Torino-Palermo, while Empoli-Genoa and Crotone-Sassuolo are intriguing ties.

The round concludes at 19.45 GMT with Europe-chasing Lazio going to Bologna’s Stadio Dall’Ara.

