Line-ups: Atalanta-Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta aim to cause another upset and potentially end all Fiorentina hopes of European football next season, as Papu Gomez hosts Nikola Kalinic.

It kicks off at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia at 11.30 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

These sides have reversed positions so far this season, as the Bergamo boys find themselves flying high in fourth place and the Viola are struggling to even contemplate a push for European qualification.

Gian Piero Gasperini deserves credit for achieving remarkable results with a young and hungry squad, many of them in their debut top flight campaigns.

They were greeted at the airport by thousands of joyous fans after last week’s 2-0 victory away to Napoli and have already beaten the likes of Inter and Roma.

Gasp does have to make some changes, as sought-after midfielder Franck Kessie is suspended with Giulio Migliaccio and Aleksandar Pesic injured.

Andrea Petagna leads the way with his partner in crime Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, while in Kessie’s absence, Marco D’Alessandro is introduced as part of a trident.

Mattia Caldara is one to watch, as the defender already promised to Juventus in 2018 is the most prolific defender in Serie A this season with five goals.

Fiorentina have Riccardo Saponara sitting out a ban, while Federico Bernardeschi is still nursing an injury that forced him to miss last week’s 2-2 draw with Torino.

That was a game the Viola had been leading 2-0, as they managed to throw away a similar advantage to crash out of the Europa League to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The pressure is on Coach Paulo Sousa amid increasing reports he could be axed.

Kalinic is the star striker with support from Borja Valero and Federico Chiesa.

Atalanta have a terrible record against Fiorentina, managing just one point home and away in the 10 competitive meetings since their 2-0 domestic victory in April 2012.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Conti, Freuler, Kurtic, Spinazzola; D'Alessandro, Petagna, Gomez

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Gonzalo Rodriguez, Astori, Sanchez; Badelj, Vecino, Borja Valero, Chiesa, Tello; Ilicic; Kalinic

