Sanchez: 'Fiorentina believe in Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Sanchez insists Fiorentina “believe we can play in the Europa League next season” ahead of today’s tricky trip to Atalanta.

It kicks off at 11.30 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s a difficult match against a side that is doing a great job,” Sanchez told Mediaset Premium.

“The last few games have been rough for us, but now we have the chance to make up for it. We want to put in a strong performance and are only focused on victory.

“We are not mathematically ruled out of the race for Europe yet, so we must continue our journey and believe we can play in the Europa League next season.”

Fiorentina have 41 points from 26 rounds, sitting in eighth place and already seven points adrift of Inter in seventh.

Atalanta, on the other hand, accumulated 51 points and are potentially in the running for a Champions League spot.

