Line-ups: Udinese-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus make some adjustments, but stick with the super strike force including Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala away to Udinese.

It kicks off at the Dacia Arena at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Bianconeri have the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top of the table with a victory, as yesterday Napoli beat second-placed Roma 2-1 at the Olimpico thanks to a Dries Mertens double.

Max Allegri warned he would keep squad rotation to a minimum, even though this is on paper the easiest of the fixtures during a packed schedule.

Higuain continues to lead the way with support from Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado.

Stefano Sturaro is out injured, but Miralem Pjanic does start with Sami Khedira.

The adjustments were expected in defence, but Dani Alves is the only real change, resting Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Allegri was supposed to rest Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, as they are one booking away from suspension and next Friday it’s Juventus-Milan.

Udinese have Emil Hallfredsson and Rodrigo De Paul back from suspension after their slender and controversial 1-0 defeat to Lazio, decided by a dubious Ciro Immobile penalty.

Cyril Thereau is nursing an injury and does not start, so Seko Fofana and Jakub Jankto are in midfield with Stipe Perica, on loan from Chelsea, supporting Duvan Zapata.

It has been a rough time recently for ex-Juve Coach Gigi Del Neri, as Udinese have one point from the last four rounds, in which they scored only one goal and conceded six.

The Friulani enjoyed one victory – 2-1 over Milan – and two goalless draws in their last 10 Serie A games.

Juventus are unbeaten in Udine since a 3-0 hammering in April 2010, followed by two draws and four defeats.

In that period, the hosts scored one goal and conceded 14.

Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Felipe, Samir; Jankto, De Paul, Hallfredsson, Fofana; Duvan Zapata, Perica

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

