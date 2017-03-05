Fiorentina resist Atalanta siege

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta threw everything they had at Fiorentina, but were denied by Ciprian Tatarusanu’s reflexes as it somehow ended goalless.

The Bergamo boys extended their unbeaten run to eight games, but failed to break down the struggling Viola at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia.

Andrea Petagna had the best chance of the game, which Tatarusanu reached back to claw off the line and on to the inside of the post.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s seven Serie A games unfold on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.