Higuain: 'Opportunity for Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain warns Juventus that their trip to Udinese is “one more victory that will take us closer to the Scudetto.”

It kicks off at the Dacia Arena at 14.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“This is an opportunity we have in our hands and we hope to make the most of it,” Pipita told JTV.

A win here would move Juventus 10 points clear at the top of the table, as Napoli beat second-placed Roma 2-1 on Saturday.

“It would be a big cushion from the chasing pack, so we need the perfect performance this afternoon.

“It’s a difficult stadium to play in, Udinese are tough and tend to start strong, so it all depends on our attitude. We’ve got to play the way we have been doing.

“It’s one more victory that will take us closer to the Scudetto.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.