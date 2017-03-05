Miranda: 'Inter need the result'

By Football Italia staff

Joao Miranda isn’t concerned by tactical changes as Inter visit Cagliari. “The important thing is to get the result.”

It kicks off at the Stadio Sant’Elia at 14.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’ll be a tough game in an exciting atmosphere. We expect to put in a strong performance and pick up the three points,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“Aside from having three or four at the back, the important thing is to get the result. Napoli won against Roma, but that changes very little for us.

“We still need to win all the remaining matches.”

